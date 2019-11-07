Meghan Markle é mesmo uma mamãe coruja! Prova disso é que a esposa do Príncipe Harry contou, durante um evento real, que o primogênito, Archie Harrison, já está engatinhando sozinho, aos seis meses de vida.
Leia também: Irmão de Meghan pede ajuda a Família Real para reconciliação
Ao conversar com uma garotinha que estava no evento, Meghan Markle contou que os dentes do filho também estão nascendo. “O Archie tem dois dentinhos, bem aí”, contou, apontando para a boca da menina.
Leia também: Rainha Elizabeth tira foto de Príncipe Harry e Meghan do Palácio
A visita a uma comunidade militar do exército britânico aconteceu no País de Gales, de acordo com o Daily Mail . Vídeos e fotos da esposa do Príncipe Harry estão disponíveis no Instagram oficial do Palácio de Sussex.
Leia também: Harry está desequilibrado e Meghan incentiva, diz jornalista
Ver essa foto no Instagram
Yesterday, The Duke and Duchess surprised their neighbours in Windsor at a coffee morning for military families in a community centre located in the heart of the Army housing estate. Every year during the month of November we pause to remember and honour all those who have served their country here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses also wanted to show support for the families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas. As we lead up to Remembrance Sunday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of the Royal Family at various commemoration events, including the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the Cenotaph. During the visit yesterday, Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time. A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family. #Remembrance #Lestweforget
Recentemente, Meghan Markle levou o filho para uma viagem que fez ao lado do marido para a África do Sul, onde visitou a casa do arcebispo da Igreja Anglicana e ganhador do Prêmio Nobel da Paz, Desmond Tutu.